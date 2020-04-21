Angular 8 error. 'show' does not exist on type

I am new to angular 8,
I googled the error for ages and cant seem to find whats wrong.
Thanks.
<button (click)="show = !show">{{show ? 'Hide' : 'Add a car'}}</button>
<div *ngIf="show">
<form>
<label>Make</label>
<input type="text" name="make" placeholder="Enter Make" #make>
<label>Model</label>
<input type="text" name="model" placeholder="Enter Model" #model>
<label>Year</label>
<input type="text" name="year" placeholder="Enter Year" #year>
<button type="submit" (click)="addTheCar(make.value,
model.value,year.value)">Add the Car</button>
</form>
</div>
<div class="container">
<app-car *ngFor="let carData of carsData" [carData]="carData"></app-car>
</div>
This is the carlist.component.html(where the error sends me)
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { ICar, Car } from '../interfaces/car';
import { CarApiService } from '../services/car-api.service';
@Component({
selector: 'app-carlist',
templateUrl: './carlist.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./carlist.component.css'],
providers: [CarApiService]
})
export class CarlistComponent implements OnInit {
carsData: ICar[];
constructor(private _carAPIService:CarApiService) { }
ngOnInit(): void{
this._carAPIService.getCarData().subscribe(carsData =>
{this.carsData = carsData});
}
addTheCar(make:string, model:string, year:string):boolean{
let tempCar:ICar;
tempCar= new Car(make,model,year);
this._carAPIService.addCarData(tempCar);
return false;
}
}