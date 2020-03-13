Angular 8 component error, I Think component loading before user logged in

Hello,
Getting the following error message at compile time and before logging into the application.
This script itself works. if I login and go to the member dashboard, the application does load the list. I narrowed the error to the html component(member-dashboard.component.html) and narrowed even further down to whats causing the error message and I believe it has to do with the values its trying to load/list is’t, i think the application is trying to load before even logging into the application. I’m somewhat new to Angular but I’m assuming the member dashboard shouldn’t load before a user logs into the application??? or I’m wrong on my assumption
Error message received at compile time(Angular 8):
src/app/components/member-dashboard/member-dashboard.component.ts:7:17
7 templateUrl: './member-dashboard.component.html',
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Error occurs in the template of component MemberDashboardComponent.
member-dashboard.component.html
<p>member-dashboard works!</p>
<table>
<tr *ngFor="let val of this.getMemberList1">
<!-- BUG: the getmember list and values causing the error message that appears at compile -->
<td>{{ val['memIndex'] }}</td>
<td>{{ val['memLastname'] }}</td>
<td>{{ val['memEmail'] }}</td>
</tr>
</table>
<button class="btn btn-primary" (click)="logOut()">LogOUT</button>
member-dashboard.component.ts
ngOnInit() {
this._getMembers.getMemberList()
.subscribe( data => {
this.getMemberList1 = data;
console.log( JSON.stringify(this.getMemberList1));
});
}
logOut() {
this._loginService.logout();
}
sample output data that this component pulls in from a database.
[{"memIndex":1,"memFirstname":"Jasenpwd","memLastname":"Marchington","memEmail":"jmarchington0@chronoengine.com"},{"memIndex":2,"memFirstname":"Jeanpwd","memLastname":"Adney","memEmail":"jean@test.com"},{"memIndex":3,"memFirstname":"Burke","memLastname":"Danilishin","memEmail":"bdanilishin2@elpais.com"},{"memIndex":4,"memFirstname":"Dniren","memLastname":"Cullip","memEmail":"dcullip3@pen.io"},{"memIndex":5,"memFirstname":"Richardo","memLastname":"Lowndsbrough","memEmail":"rlowndsbrough4@dell.com"},{"memIndex":6,"memFirstname":"Vally","memLastname":"Lowbridge","memEmail":"vlowbridge5@google.de"},{"memIndex":7,"memFirstname":"Caye","memLastname":"Acory","memEmail":"cacory6@ovh.net"},{"memIndex":8,"memFirstname":"Willi","memLastname":"Tregidga","memEmail":"wtregidga7@purevolume.com"},{"memIndex":9,"memFirstname":"Boothpwd","memLastname":"Paulo","memEmail":"bpaulo8@joomla.org"},{"memIndex":10,"memFirstname":"Kippar","memLastname":"Hanwell","memEmail":"khanwell9@cbc.ca"}]