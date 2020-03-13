Angular 8 component error, I Think component loading before user logged in

Hello,

Getting the following error message at compile time and before logging into the application.

This script itself works. if I login and go to the member dashboard, the application does load the list. I narrowed the error to the html component(member-dashboard.component.html) and narrowed even further down to whats causing the error message and I believe it has to do with the values its trying to load/list is’t, i think the application is trying to load before even logging into the application. I’m somewhat new to Angular but I’m assuming the member dashboard shouldn’t load before a user logs into the application??? or I’m wrong on my assumption

Error message received at compile time(Angular 8):

src/app/components/member-dashboard/member-dashboard.component.ts:7:17 7 templateUrl: './member-dashboard.component.html', ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Error occurs in the template of component MemberDashboardComponent.

member-dashboard.component.html

<p>member-dashboard works!</p> <table> <tr *ngFor="let val of this.getMemberList1"> <!-- BUG: the getmember list and values causing the error message that appears at compile --> <td>{{ val['memIndex'] }}</td> <td>{{ val['memLastname'] }}</td> <td>{{ val['memEmail'] }}</td> </tr> </table> <button class="btn btn-primary" (click)="logOut()">LogOUT</button>

member-dashboard.component.ts

ngOnInit() { this._getMembers.getMemberList() .subscribe( data => { this.getMemberList1 = data; console.log( JSON.stringify(this.getMemberList1)); }); } logOut() { this._loginService.logout(); }

sample output data that this component pulls in from a database.