Angle bracket problem in simple display cookie

I m trying to dispplay a cookie. I found some code. I modified it but its not running:

<?php setcookie("name","value",time()+$int); /*name is your cookie's name value is cookie's value $int is time of cookie expires*/ //echo '<script type="text/javascript">alert("Data has been submitted to ' . $to . '");</script>'; echo ‘<script> alert( “Testing” . $_COOKIE[“name”])</script>’; ?>

I am getting following message from nginx server:

2019/11/20 12:33:38 [error] 1214#1214: *3 FastCGI sent in stderr: “PHP message: PHP Parse error: syntax error, unexpected ‘>’ in /var/www/html/script_alert_cookie.php on line 13” while reading response header from upstream, client: 127.0.0.1, server: _, request: “GET /script_alert_cookie.php HTTP/1.1”, upstream: “fastcgi://unix:/var/run/php/php7.2-fpm.sock:”, host: “localhost”

Some body please guide me.

Zulfi.