Hi there peeps,

I have just been informed that https://www.codingforums.com/

is closing down tomorrow…

“Hi everyone,



It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you that MasMedia will

not be renewing the CF server beyond Tuesday, October 22.



That means CodingForums and LinuxForums will both be going

offline on that day.”

I have been a member there since January 2004, so I am just a little

bit sad to see it go.

It looks as though SitePoint will very soon be the last one standing.

coothead