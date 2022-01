codeispoetry: codeispoetry: Thanks. Inline elements under inline are legal.

Yes inline element can always contain other inline elements. That’s what they were designed for

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: <a href=""><div></div></a> If we set a to display: block then this will also become legal?

No the rules of html have nothing to do with CSS. It is already legal. You can change the display of anything in css but it does not change the rules of html. They are separate things.

As Sam said anchors have recently (some years ago but still recent for me) been redefined in the specs so that they can contain block level tags. They are a special case (as are some other special tags that can be both block and inline level tags).