Anchor Tag: Text and svg inline, the best optimal way?

#1 
<a href="" class="caction">
	Hire Me!
	<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" version="1.1" id="Layer_1" x="0px" y="0px" viewBox="0 0 512 512" style="enable-background:new 0 0 512 512;" xml:space="preserve">
			<g>
				<path d="M495.736,290.773C509.397,282.317,512,269.397,512,260.796c0-22.4-18.253-47.462-42.667-47.462H349.918     c-4.284-0.051-25.651-1.51-25.651-25.6c0-4.71-3.814-8.533-8.533-8.533s-8.533,3.823-8.533,8.533     c0,33.749,27.913,42.667,42.667,42.667h119.467c14.182,0,25.6,16.631,25.6,30.396c0,4.437,0,17.946-26.53,20.855     c-4.506,0.495-7.834,4.42-7.586,8.951c0.239,4.523,3.985,8.064,8.516,8.064c14.114,0,25.6,11.486,25.6,25.6     s-11.486,25.6-25.6,25.6h-17.067c-4.719,0-8.533,3.823-8.533,8.533s3.814,8.533,8.533,8.533c14.114,0,25.6,11.486,25.6,25.6     s-11.486,25.6-25.6,25.6h-25.6c-4.719,0-8.533,3.823-8.533,8.533s3.814,8.533,8.533,8.533c8.934,0,17.067,8.132,17.067,17.067     c0,8.61-8.448,17.067-17.067,17.067h-128c-35.627,0-48.444-7.074-63.292-15.258c-12.553-6.921-26.786-14.763-54.963-18.79     c-4.668-0.674-8.994,2.577-9.66,7.236c-0.666,4.668,2.569,8.994,7.236,9.66c25.105,3.584,37.325,10.325,49.152,16.845     c15.497,8.542,31.505,17.374,71.526,17.374h128c17.869,0,34.133-16.273,34.133-34.133c0-6.229-1.775-12.134-4.83-17.229     c21.794-1.877,38.963-20.224,38.963-42.505c0-10.829-4.062-20.736-10.735-28.271C500.42,358.212,512,342.571,512,324.267     C512,310.699,505.634,298.59,495.736,290.773z"/>
				<path d="M76.8,443.733c9.412,0,17.067-7.654,17.067-17.067S86.212,409.6,76.8,409.6c-9.412,0-17.067,7.654-17.067,17.067     S67.388,443.733,76.8,443.733z"/>
				<path d="M179.2,247.467c25.353,0,57.429-28.297,74.3-45.167c36.634-36.634,36.634-82.167,36.634-151.1     c0-5.342,3.191-8.533,8.533-8.533c29.508,0,42.667,13.158,42.667,42.667v102.4c0,4.71,3.814,8.533,8.533,8.533     s8.533-3.823,8.533-8.533v-102.4c0-39.083-20.659-59.733-59.733-59.733c-14.831,0-25.6,10.769-25.6,25.6     c0,66.978,0,107.401-31.633,139.034C216.661,215.006,192.811,230.4,179.2,230.4c-4.719,0-8.533,3.823-8.533,8.533     S174.481,247.467,179.2,247.467z"/>
				<path d="M145.067,213.333H8.533c-4.719,0-8.533,3.823-8.533,8.533v256c0,4.71,3.814,8.533,8.533,8.533h136.533     c4.719,0,8.533-3.823,8.533-8.533v-256C153.6,217.156,149.786,213.333,145.067,213.333z M136.533,469.333H17.067V230.4h119.467     V469.333z"/>
			</g>
	</svg>
</a>

The above is the situation, how can I align text and SVG inline, the best way? I also do not want the text to wrap, all should appear in one line. should I also wrap the text inside another span element? what will be the most elegant way to do this?

#2

If you set the svg to a reasonable size, it falls in line pretty easily.

svg { 
         height: 1.5rem;
         width: auto; 
      }

image

#3

I like to get icons in the background as they are not real content (the text is the content in this case) although it does complicate the css a little but in the other hand makes the html much cleaner.

e.g.

<a href="" class="caction"> Hire Me!</a>

#4

Sir, will putting SVG in this way reduce SEO mileage?

#5

Thanks for the help, and I got it.

#6

It will be better for everyone including SEO as there is less noise in the page. You don’t even describe what the image is anyway so it has to be a background.

#7

How do you encode SVG? These kinds of tools:

https://yoksel.github.io/url-encoder/ ?

#8

That would work.

You might want to consider using external SVG files. That allows them to be cached which will improve performance slightly if used over multiple pages. It also cleans up your css and doesn’t require you to encode the svg.

#9

I have wondered why there is so much code for the fairly simple SVG graphic. Part of the explanation is that the lines of the graphic are in fact filled shapes. This will roughly double the code for the paths. Another reason is that there is unnecessary precision in many of the path point coordinates and Bézier control point coordinates: to three places of decimals within a 512 x 512 viewbox.

The HTML below shows how the code can be very significantly reduced yet produce a very similar image.

<svg viewBox="0 0 36 33" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" stroke="black" fill="none">
<rect x="1" y="15" width="10" height="17" />
<ellipse cx="6" cy="29" rx="0.5" ry="0.5" />
<path d="M 12,16 c 6,0 8,-8 8,-15 c 5,0 5,0 5,12" />
<path d="M 23,13 c 0,1 1,2 2,2 l 8,0 c 3,0 3,4 0,4 c 3,0 3,4 0,4 l -1,0 c 3,0 3,4 0,4 l -2,0 c 3,0 3,4 0,4 l -10,0 c -4,0 -4,-2 -8,-2" />
</svg>
#10

I have tried t 2Y’s back, but when you try to deal with CSS implementations, they are very difficult to handle.

I have created one codepen here:

Through the help of this article, I was able to handle change the color by implementing a filter property on img tag

Yet, I could not get to work to make the background the color(of svg or filling color inside the vacant space of svg) changes in SVG + I also could not make those colored boundaries look fat.

#11

I’m not sure what you are asking but you can’t change external svgs from inside the page. they are just like images so you can’t change anything on the image apart from filters etc.

If you want to change the svg then do that before you save it as an image.

Otherwise if you want ‘on the fly’ fills and colours then you need the svg inline.