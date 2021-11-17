Anchor tag is not working in iPhone

I am facing an issue when the website opens on iPhone and open the side navigation menu all anchor tags are clickable except one. Link is working on windows (chrome and firefox), Mac (Safari and chrome) and android but in iPhone that link is not working on any browser. I am checking it on “iPhone X”.

Open the side menu and scroll down and go to careers and there is a link named “click here”. When clicking on that link nothing is happen and the screen moved to the top of the menu and after that menu is stuck and not scrolling. I am not getting that what is happening wrong with that link.

Here is the URL of the website - http://africa88.dealopia.com/



Can anyone help me out with this?