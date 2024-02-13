Anchor Links Not Working in Navigation Menu

I’m encountering a problem with anchor links in my website’s navigation menu. I have a one-page website where the navigation menu links are supposed to navigate users to different sections of the same page using anchor links. However, when I click on the menu items, instead of scrolling to the corresponding section, nothing happens.

Here’s a simplified version of my HTML code for the navigation menu:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>My Website</title> </head> <body> <nav> <ul> <li><a href="#section1">Section 1</a></li> <li><a href="#section2">Section 2</a></li> <li><a href="#section3">Section 3</a></li> </ul> </nav> <section id="section1"> <h2>Section 1</h2> <!-- Content for section 1 --> </section> <section id="section2"> <h2>Section 2</h2> <!-- Content for section 2 --> </section> <section id="section3"> <h2>Section 3</h2> <!-- Content for section 3 --> </section> </body> </html>

In this code, clicking on the “Section 1”, “Section 2”, or “Section 3” links in the navigation menu should scroll the page to the corresponding sections with IDs “section1”, “section2”, and “section3”, respectively. However, the links are not functioning as expected.

I’ve verified that:

The anchor links in the navigation menu match the IDs of the corresponding sections. There are no JavaScript errors affecting the functionality. The webpage is correctly structured with valid HTML syntax.

Despite these checks, the anchor links still do not work, and the page does not scroll to the desired sections when the menu items are clicked.

Could someone please assist me in troubleshooting why the anchor links in my navigation menu are not working, and how I can fix this issue?