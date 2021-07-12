Analytics JS libraries

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: can you summarize in terms of why you love it. Keeping in mind that I am beginner. Thanks.

For highcharts it is primarily because of its ease of use, but also because of the API. You see there are chart libraries that are good at making charts the first time. But then offer little in the way of dynamically manipulating the chart later (through JavaScript). Highcharts offers a lot of chart manipulation where you can feed data in dynamically, alter parts of the chart on the fly and really do things quickly to change its data.

Highcharts Highcharts API Options Interactive charts for your web pages.

https://api.highcharts.com/class-reference/classes.list

amcharts is also pretty configurable. You can find more at their site…

https://www.amcharts.com/docs/v4/reference/tag/class/

Now both of these libraries are pretty slick and offer some pretty good modern looks. Below is even one example I put on my codepen a while ago which was forked from an example they had…