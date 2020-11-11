An on/off audio switch?

Ive tried so hard to do this on my own and Ive failed. I hope someone can help me with this. I’m trying to embed a tiny toggle to turn off audio that autoloads on my page. Basically one of those tappable things that would turn on / off. I cannot figure it out, and if I manage to get the button on there, it messes of the navbar, and/or doesnt actually do the function of on/off
Thank you in advance for reading.

Here’s the code for my nav bar:

<div grid-row="" grid-pad="2" grid-gutter="4">
	<div grid-col="5" grid-pad="2">
    	<a href="#" rel="home_page"><div style="display: inline-block; transform:rotate(-180deg) scale(-1, 1);"><b>︎</b></div><b>&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;S A R A &nbsp; &nbsp; AN&nbsp; &nbsp; || </b>language</a> arts&nbsp;&nbsp; </div>
	<div grid-col="7" grid-pad="2">
    	<div style="text-align: right">
 <b><a href="Listen" rel="history"></a></b> &nbsp;</div></div></div>
Be sure to put your code by putting three of these (```) around the code. Otherwise, you didn’t include your code for us to see.

I am a complete beginner so thank you for that, I’ll do it now.