An image in another dirve

I have a php file at F:/xampp210707_2/test.php

And I have an image at G:/load/img1.png.

Since the drive (F:) which has php files is different from the drive (G:) which has img1.png,

I added the following at (F:) xampp210707_2/apache/conf/extra/httpd-vhost.conf

Alias /load "G:/load" <Directory "G:/load"> Require all granted </Directory>

The file “tes.php” has the code below.

<?php echo '<img src="load/img1.png">';

With the code above “img1.png” is well displayed although the image “load/img1.png” is not drive (F:) but (G::).

So far so good.

but as I add the code below in the file “test.php”,

if ( file_exists('load/img1.png') ) { echo 'Yes, there is the image "load/img1.png"'; } else { echo 'No, there is no such an image file "load/img1.png"'; }

The result of the code above is "No, there is no such an image file “load/img1.png”, although there is tthe image “load/img1.png” at (G:)/

As I put the image at F:/xampp210707_2/htdocs/load/img1.png, the result of the code above says "Yes, there is the image “load/img1.png”.

I think that the code " file_exist" does NOT recognize Alias /load “G:/load” but recognize only htdocs/load.

Can I make it recognize the image file in G:/load with your help?