An image in another dirve

I have a php file at F:/xampp210707_2/test.php
And I have an image at G:/load/img1.png.
Since the drive (F:) which has php files is different from the drive (G:) which has img1.png,
I added the following at (F:) xampp210707_2/apache/conf/extra/httpd-vhost.conf
Alias /load "G:/load"
<Directory "G:/load">
Require all granted
</Directory>
The file “tes.php” has the code below.
<?php
echo '<img src="load/img1.png">';
With the code above “img1.png” is well displayed although the image “load/img1.png” is not drive (F:) but (G::).
So far so good.
but as I add the code below in the file “test.php”,
if ( file_exists('load/img1.png') ) {
echo 'Yes, there is the image "load/img1.png"';
} else {
echo 'No, there is no such an image file "load/img1.png"';
}
The result of the code above is "No, there is no such an image file “load/img1.png”, although there is tthe image “load/img1.png” at (G:)/
As I put the image at F:/xampp210707_2/htdocs/load/img1.png, the result of the code above says "Yes, there is the image “load/img1.png”.
I think that the code " file_exist" does NOT recognize Alias /load “G:/load” but recognize only htdocs/load.
Can I make it recognize the image file in G:/load with your help?