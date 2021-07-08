An image in another dirve

PHP
#1

I have a php file at F:/xampp210707_2/test.php
And I have an image at G:/load/img1.png.
Since the drive (F:) which has php files is different from the drive (G:) which has img1.png,
I added the following at (F:) xampp210707_2/apache/conf/extra/httpd-vhost.conf

Alias /load "G:/load"
<Directory "G:/load">
Require all granted
</Directory>

The file “tes.php” has the code below.

<?php
echo '<img src="load/img1.png">';

With the code above “img1.png” is well displayed although the image “load/img1.png” is not drive (F:) but (G::).
So far so good.
but as I add the code below in the file “test.php”,

if ( file_exists('load/img1.png') ) {

echo 'Yes, there is the image "load/img1.png"';

} else {

echo 'No, there is no such an image file "load/img1.png"';

}

The result of the code above is "No, there is no such an image file “load/img1.png”, although there is tthe image “load/img1.png” at (G:)/

As I put the image at F:/xampp210707_2/htdocs/load/img1.png, the result of the code above says "Yes, there is the image “load/img1.png”.

I think that the code " file_exist" does NOT recognize Alias /load “G:/load” but recognize only htdocs/load.
Can I make it recognize the image file in G:/load with your help?

#2

“/load” and “load/” are not the same thing. One is relative to the root, one is relative to the page being executed.

That being said…why not just copy it into the web path? Images are small in size…