An iframe contact form doesn't appear in its fullest length

I use iframe to display a contact form in the homepage of my website.

https://hanekudai.com

Currently, for some reason, the iframe doesn’t contain the form in its fullest length so a user should scroll down in the form itself to view the form in its entirety, although I need the form to appear in full length automatically and the user only needs to scroll down in the webpage itself.

How to make the iframe to display the form in its entire length so that there won’t be any need to scroll down the form itself (rather, only the webpage itself)?