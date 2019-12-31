An error stops my script

#1

Hello,
Here is my query code. It gets the variables from a form that offers a possibility to filter trading results

$sql = "INSERT INTO `filtered`
			            (id, username, ticket, o_time, type, size, item, o_price, s_l, t_p, c_time, c_price, profit)
			SELECT * 
		    FROM `data`
			WHERE c_time BETWEEN :start_date AND :end_date 
			AND TIME(`c_time`) BETWEEN :hour_start AND :hour_end AND WEEKDAY(`c_time`) IN ($days)";
			
	 $stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
	 $stmt->bindParam(':start_date', $start_date, PDO::PARAM_STR);
	 $stmt->bindParam(':end_date', $end_date, PDO::PARAM_STR);
	 $stmt->bindParam(':hour_start', $hour_start, PDO::PARAM_STR);
	 $stmt->bindParam(':hour_end', $hour_end, PDO::PARAM_STR);
	  foreach ($days as $key => &$val) {
     $stmt->bindParam($key, $val);
     }
	 $stmt->execute();

It works well.
The problem is that if a user selects filters criteria that gives 0 results, the script gives an error:
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Its the foreach loop in the query.

Is there a way to change the “path” of code execution so that I can echo a message saying that the filtering criteria gave 0 results and when the user clicks OK the code returns to the form for a new attempt ?

#2

Why not test that the variable is a valid argument (an array not a boolean) before the code attempts to use it?

#3

Or perhaps more to the point, dont allow it to be an invalid argument.

EDIT: Also… my little eye spots an issue…

Is $days an array? If so, you can’t just stick it into a query string like that.
If it’s a string, you can’t foreach a string.

2 Likes
#4

Where is the array $days created?

#5

Something to do with this thread perhaps? It seems I miss a few crucial issues when it comes to arrays

#6

Here is the array :
$days = [0,1,2,3,4,5,6];.
Its an array of ontegers.
It can also be [1,4]
You gave some remarks about it in my previous topic.
It works well now. The problem asises when I select a time range which generates 0 results in dates range or hours range.
I want somehow to insert a condition that stops the code and echo a message to the user saying that the selection gave 0 results

#7

The array is created in a form where a user can select results by time : dates range, weekday q weekdays, hours