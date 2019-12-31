An error stops my script

Hello,

Here is my query code. It gets the variables from a form that offers a possibility to filter trading results

$sql = "INSERT INTO `filtered` (id, username, ticket, o_time, type, size, item, o_price, s_l, t_p, c_time, c_price, profit) SELECT * FROM `data` WHERE c_time BETWEEN :start_date AND :end_date AND TIME(`c_time`) BETWEEN :hour_start AND :hour_end AND WEEKDAY(`c_time`) IN ($days)"; $stmt = $db->prepare($sql); $stmt->bindParam(':start_date', $start_date, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':end_date', $end_date, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':hour_start', $hour_start, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':hour_end', $hour_end, PDO::PARAM_STR); foreach ($days as $key => &$val) { $stmt->bindParam($key, $val); } $stmt->execute();

It works well.

The problem is that if a user selects filters criteria that gives 0 results, the script gives an error:

Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Its the foreach loop in the query.

Is there a way to change the “path” of code execution so that I can echo a message saying that the filtering criteria gave 0 results and when the user clicks OK the code returns to the form for a new attempt ?