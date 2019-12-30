An error stops my script

Hello,
Here is my query code. It gets the variables from a form that offers a possibility to filter trading results
$sql = "INSERT INTO `filtered`
(id, username, ticket, o_time, type, size, item, o_price, s_l, t_p, c_time, c_price, profit)
SELECT *
FROM `data`
WHERE c_time BETWEEN :start_date AND :end_date
AND TIME(`c_time`) BETWEEN :hour_start AND :hour_end AND WEEKDAY(`c_time`) IN ($days)";
$stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
$stmt->bindParam(':start_date', $start_date, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$stmt->bindParam(':end_date', $end_date, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$stmt->bindParam(':hour_start', $hour_start, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$stmt->bindParam(':hour_end', $hour_end, PDO::PARAM_STR);
foreach ($days as $key => &$val) {
$stmt->bindParam($key, $val);
}
$stmt->execute();
It works well.
The problem is that if a user selects filters criteria that gives 0 results, the script gives an error:
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()
Its the foreach loop in the query.
Is there a way to change the “path” of code execution so that I can echo a message saying that the filtering criteria gave 0 results and when the user clicks OK the code returns to the form for a new attempt ?