An attempt to create a simple image slider in Vanilla JS

JavaScript
This is the Live Link where I am attempting to create an image slider.

I started out with a very simple HTML → `

<div class="container">
	<div class="slider__container" data-slide-container >
		<div class="slider__slide" data-slide>
			<img src="https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/08/17/20/14/girl-1601392_960_720.jpg" alt="">
		</div>		
	</div>
	<div class="slider__dots" data-slider-dots></div>
</div>

In my custom. js I stored images like this in an array:

var pictures = [
"https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/08/11/00/46/business-lady-1584655_960_720.jpg",
"https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/08/17/20/14/office-worker-1601391_960_720.jpg",
"https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/11/02/06/37/beautiful-2910260_960_720.jpg",
"https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/11/02/06/37/beautiful-2910259_960_720.jpg",
"https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/04/06/23/46/entrepreneur-2209672_960_720.jpg",
"https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2020/03/30/11/52/self-portrait-4984025_960_720.jpg"
];

Is there a better way to store images in an array?

In the meanwhile I also wrote a small programme, which doesnt seems to generate any error, and at the same time is also not rendering anticpated result:

var pictures = [
"https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/08/11/00/46/business-lady-1584655_960_720.jpg",
"https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/08/17/20/14/office-worker-1601391_960_720.jpg",
"https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/11/02/06/37/beautiful-2910260_960_720.jpg",
"https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/11/02/06/37/beautiful-2910259_960_720.jpg",
"https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/04/06/23/46/entrepreneur-2209672_960_720.jpg",
"https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2020/03/30/11/52/self-portrait-4984025_960_720.jpg"
];
console.log(pictures);
var time = 3000;
var i = 0;

// Change Image
function changeImage() {
	
	document.getElementById("slider__slide").src = pictures[i];

	// Check If Index Is Under Max
	if(i < pictures.length - 1){
	  // Add 1 to Index
	  i++; 
	} else { 
		// Reset Back To Zero
		i = 0;
	}

	// Run function every x seconds
	setTimeout("changeImage()", time);
}

// Run function when page loads
window.onload=changeImage;
You are trying to reference an element with id=“slicer__slide”
but you don’t have any such element, you set a class to that entry.

But still would not work as the .src is associated with the <img> tag
not the <div> tag

Thanks, this solved the issue →

<img id="slider__slide" src="https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/08/17/20/14/girl-1601392_960_720.jpg" alt="">

Please also guide me with one more thing. This is a very simple animation.

JS is huge even with canvas HTML element there are so many animations, but if we just want to control how images change in terms of animation effect, which branch of pure vanilla JS it falls under what will the accurate search term?

Glad it’s working for you, but:

Why have a class of “slider__slide” in nested <div> tags
when you have not defined any such CSS class?

Edit: Where is the animation? Where is any “canvas” defined?
I don’t see any such reference in your original code?

Removed!

Its all because of you.

Sorry for bumping this thread again, but If someone can help me what should I find and implement in making two more upgradation

  1. I want that instead of a direct image change the image should come appearing from the right-hand side.

  2. There must be some feature in JS where we can tell sliding to respond through finger image drag or mouse pointer drag