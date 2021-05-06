An attempt to create a simple image slider in Vanilla JS

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: I want that instead of a direct image change the image should come appearing from the right-hand side.

Bearing in mind my usual caveat in that I don’t know what I’m doing (in regards to JS) I had a play and added some CSS for the slide effect. However that left a blank space when the next one slides in so I transferred the current image to the background so that the next item could slide over the top.

Restarting the CSS animation seems to cause a flash in chrome so is probably not the best way to do this.

It’s probably of no use whatsoever but I had fun

I think that if you want a slide in and a slide out effect then you are going to have at least 3 images in place so that you can have one either side of the current one.

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: There must be some feature in JS where we can tell sliding to respond through finger image drag or mouse pointer drag

You can do a lot more in CSS width scroll snap points and overflow touch.

You may be able to add something like this although I haven’t done any tests on this,