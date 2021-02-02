An attempt to create a simple image slider in Vanilla JS

Removed!
Its all because of you.
Sorry for bumping this thread again, but If someone can help me what should I find and implement in making two more upgradation →
I want that instead of a direct image change the image should come appearing from the right-hand side.
There must be some feature in JS where we can tell sliding to respond through finger image drag or mouse pointer drag
Just a few thoughts…
There are plenty of videos on youtube for sliders, including pure HTML and CSS varieties.
A couple of links
This one you will want to hit mute
Personally I would be looking to see how much of this could be achieved in CSS, before then looking to JS to add the final touches.
For starters, with regards touch and mouse events you could consider looking at pointerdown, pointerup and pointermove events.
It does get a bit more complicated if you want to implement a smooth scroll though, with ease-out.
I did experiment with that and the mouse wheel here
In modern browsers, again I wonder if this could be handled in CSS with the use of css variables?
Bearing in mind my usual caveat in that I don’t know what I’m doing (in regards to JS) I had a play and added some CSS for the slide effect. However that left a blank space when the next one slides in so I transferred the current image to the background so that the next item could slide over the top.
Restarting the CSS animation seems to cause a flash in chrome so is probably not the best way to do this.
It’s probably of no use whatsoever but I had fun
I think that if you want a slide in and a slide out effect then you are going to have at least 3 images in place so that you can have one either side of the current one.
You can do a lot more in CSS width scroll snap points and overflow touch.
You may be able to add something like this although I haven’t done any tests on this,
Still probably of no use but I’ve been playing around getting a left and right slide effect with css and triggered by js.
Mainly for my own practice as my JS is basic at best .
FWIW I’d just maintain the images in the markup… it’s content after all:
Thank you so much @PaulOB, @rpg_digital, and @jmrker for your contribution into the topic.
@PaulOB am browsing the CSS swap as suggested by you in the above link.
Hi there, @m3g4p0p Can you also guide me to ad mouse or hand swap with JS?
Addendum:
This seems to be doing it simply → https://css-tricks.com/simple-swipe-with-vanilla-javascript/
That’s a lot neater than mine in half the code or less
I did think putting the images into the mark up would be the way to go but couldn’t see an easy way to cater for these two points.
- Allow a continuous flow left and right rather than stopping at each end having to go back?
- The image is not responsive as it is transformed by a fixed pixel width in the jS and when the window is resized two images will show. (I guess you would need to tie the routine into the resize event which may slow things down a bit.)
I need to practice more
If you look at the link I posted Paul, ‘How to Create an Image Slider in HTML, CSS and Javascript’, he tackles this problem — starts at about the 13 minute mark.
His method relies on having clones of the first and last image at either end.
So the last image(clone) will be a clone of the first image. There will be a smooth transition to that clone image, then ontransitionend there will be a translate to the first image without transition e.g. not visible.
If you watch the video it is clearer. Simple, but effective.
Again in his example he uses clientwidth, but he has chosen to fix this which presumes all images are of the same width.
Ok cheers I missed that:). I’ll have a play later (just for my own practice).
I have got one more link, but haven’t yet tried will try it later today. Here is the link.
That’s a fixed width also and although it says its responsive it doesn’t seem to be responsive at all. I would steer away from any fixed width sliders unless you convert them to adaptive and use media queries to supply a range of fixed width sliders. I would prefer a fully responsive version.
Yes, I admit that this was just a simple example to answer the question where to store the images… if everything fails you can still read the image sources into an array:
const pictures = Array.from(slides.children, img => img.src)
This way we can still maintain the images in the markup, and then do the rest with JS.
Anyway to address your points…
:-) as @rpg_digital already mentioned, a common way to achieve infinite sliding is to clone the first and the last image, and “quietly” (i.e. without transition) shift to the original images when the clones are reached. I had some trouble with the responsiveness though until I realised that some images have different ratios.
oO I decided to set a fixed ratio nevertheless for a seamless look; some images are a bit cropped now, but IRL you’d probably have the same ratio for all slides anyway:
The amount of code did grow quite a bit though LOL.
It’s been a while since my last slider… quite fun yay!
:-) Here’s with mouse dragging:
That’s what its all about
I like it : Nice job
@m3g4p0p
Haven’t been able to test this properly due to being on a restrictive network (no pixbay images for me)
This line in the css appears to be throwing getOffset
.slides-wrapper {
position: relative;
padding-top: 66.7%; // <--
}
On the initial translate into position with a series of images of 600px width each, getOffset returns a width of 400px. The end result being I see part of slide 1 and 2 instead of just slide 1.
In addition have you tried substituting the mouse events for the aforementioned pointer events? pointermove, pointerup etc.
I couldn’t test on mobile, but it does seem to work with mouse. Just a thought : )
The padding-top is the aspect ratio method so can’t really be removed. It’s commonly used so should not be an issue in itself.
Yeah that’s what I meant when I decided on a fixed ratio, set via the
padding-top here. You might get rid of that rule if you can ensure that all images have the same ratio, but this was not the case with the set of images given.
It would probably be a good idea to parameterise the ratio with a data attribute though (or width / height attributes on the images), so it’s at least not hard-coded in the CSS.
There’s always gotchas : )