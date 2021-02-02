An attempt to create a simple image slider in Vanilla JS

Just a few thoughts…

There are plenty of videos on youtube for sliders, including pure HTML and CSS varieties.

A couple of links

This one you will want to hit mute

Personally I would be looking to see how much of this could be achieved in CSS, before then looking to JS to add the final touches.

For starters, with regards touch and mouse events you could consider looking at pointerdown, pointerup and pointermove events.

It does get a bit more complicated if you want to implement a smooth scroll though, with ease-out.

I did experiment with that and the mouse wheel here

In modern browsers, again I wonder if this could be handled in CSS with the use of css variables?