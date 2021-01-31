An attempt to create a simple image slider in Vanilla JS

JavaScript
#1

This is the Live Link where I am attempting to create an image slider.

I started out with a very simple HTML → `

<div class="container">
	<div class="slider__container" data-slide-container >
		<div class="slider__slide" data-slide>
			<img src="https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/08/17/20/14/girl-1601392_960_720.jpg" alt="">
		</div>		
	</div>
	<div class="slider__dots" data-slider-dots></div>
</div>

In my custom. js I stored images like this in an array:

var pictures = [
"https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/08/11/00/46/business-lady-1584655_960_720.jpg",
"https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/08/17/20/14/office-worker-1601391_960_720.jpg",
"https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/11/02/06/37/beautiful-2910260_960_720.jpg",
"https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/11/02/06/37/beautiful-2910259_960_720.jpg",
"https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/04/06/23/46/entrepreneur-2209672_960_720.jpg",
"https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2020/03/30/11/52/self-portrait-4984025_960_720.jpg"
];

Is there a better way to store images in an array?

#2

In the meanwhile I also wrote a small programme, which doesnt seems to generate any error, and at the same time is also not rendering anticpated result:

image
image1366×696 110 KB

var pictures = [
"https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/08/11/00/46/business-lady-1584655_960_720.jpg",
"https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/08/17/20/14/office-worker-1601391_960_720.jpg",
"https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/11/02/06/37/beautiful-2910260_960_720.jpg",
"https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/11/02/06/37/beautiful-2910259_960_720.jpg",
"https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/04/06/23/46/entrepreneur-2209672_960_720.jpg",
"https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2020/03/30/11/52/self-portrait-4984025_960_720.jpg"
];
console.log(pictures);
var time = 3000;
var i = 0;

// Change Image
function changeImage() {
	
	document.getElementById("slider__slide").src = pictures[i];

	// Check If Index Is Under Max
	if(i < pictures.length - 1){
	  // Add 1 to Index
	  i++; 
	} else { 
		// Reset Back To Zero
		i = 0;
	}

	// Run function every x seconds
	setTimeout("changeImage()", time);
}

// Run function when page loads
window.onload=changeImage;
#3

You are trying to reference an element with id=“slicer__slide”
but you don’t have any such element, you set a class to that entry.

But still would not work as the .src is associated with the <img> tag
not the <div> tag

1 Like
#4

Thanks, this solved the issue →

<img id="slider__slide" src="https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/08/17/20/14/girl-1601392_960_720.jpg" alt="">

#5

Please also guide me with one more thing. This is a very simple animation.

JS is huge even with canvas HTML element there are so many animations, but if we just want to control how images change in terms of animation effect, which branch of pure vanilla JS it falls under what will the accurate search term?

#6

Glad it’s working for you, but:

Why have a class of “slider__slide” in nested <div> tags
when you have not defined any such CSS class?

Edit: Where is the animation? Where is any “canvas” defined?
I don’t see any such reference in your original code?

1 Like
#7

Removed!

#8

Its all because of you.

#9

Sorry for bumping this thread again, but If someone can help me what should I find and implement in making two more upgradation

  1. I want that instead of a direct image change the image should come appearing from the right-hand side.

  2. There must be some feature in JS where we can tell sliding to respond through finger image drag or mouse pointer drag

#10

Just a few thoughts…

There are plenty of videos on youtube for sliders, including pure HTML and CSS varieties.

A couple of links

This one you will want to hit mute

Personally I would be looking to see how much of this could be achieved in CSS, before then looking to JS to add the final touches.

For starters, with regards touch and mouse events you could consider looking at pointerdown, pointerup and pointermove events.

It does get a bit more complicated if you want to implement a smooth scroll though, with ease-out.

I did experiment with that and the mouse wheel here

In modern browsers, again I wonder if this could be handled in CSS with the use of css variables?

2 Likes
#11

Bearing in mind my usual caveat in that I don’t know what I’m doing (in regards to JS) I had a play and added some CSS for the slide effect. However that left a blank space when the next one slides in so I transferred the current image to the background so that the next item could slide over the top.

Restarting the CSS animation seems to cause a flash in chrome so is probably not the best way to do this.

It’s probably of no use whatsoever but I had fun :slight_smile:

I think that if you want a slide in and a slide out effect then you are going to have at least 3 images in place so that you can have one either side of the current one.

You can do a lot more in CSS width scroll snap points and overflow touch.

You may be able to add something like this although I haven’t done any tests on this,

2 Likes
#12

Still probably of no use but I’ve been playing around getting a left and right slide effect with css and triggered by js.

Mainly for my own practice as my JS is basic at best :slight_smile: .

2 Likes
#13

FWIW I’d just maintain the images in the markup… it’s content after all:

3 Likes
#14

Thank you so much @PaulOB, @rpg_digital, and @jmrker for your contribution into the topic.
@PaulOB am browsing the CSS swap as suggested by you in the above link.

Hi there, @m3g4p0p Can you also guide me to ad mouse or hand swap with JS?

Addendum:
This seems to be doing it simply → https://css-tricks.com/simple-swipe-with-vanilla-javascript/