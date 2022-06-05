An advice about Xampp

phpMyAdmin Install

sudo apt install phpmyadmin

In the prompt to choose web server, select Apache.

When prompted again to allow dbconfig-common to install a database and configure select Yes and press ENTER .

Then type and confirm a password

Copy the phpmyadmin.conf from our installation to Apache’s conf-available directory.

sudo cp /etc/phpmyadmin/apache.conf /etc/apache2/conf-available/phpmyadmin.conf

Enable the configuration using a2enconf command.

sudo a2enconf phpmyadmin

Restart Apache for the changes to take effect.

sudo service apache2 restart

Now you can access phpMyAdmin using your domain followed by /phpmyadmin .