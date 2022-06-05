An advice about Xampp

So next step, setting Mysql root password for the first time (default is no password)
mysqladmin -u root password newpass
phpMyAdmin Install
sudo apt install phpmyadmin
In the prompt to choose web server, select Apache.
When prompted again to allow dbconfig-common to install a database and configure select
Yes and press
ENTER .
Then type and confirm a password
Copy the
phpmyadmin.conf from our installation to Apache’s
conf-available directory.
sudo cp /etc/phpmyadmin/apache.conf /etc/apache2/conf-available/phpmyadmin.conf
Enable the configuration using
a2enconf command.
sudo a2enconf phpmyadmin
Restart Apache for the changes to take effect.
sudo service apache2 restart
Now you can access phpMyAdmin using your domain followed by
/phpmyadmin .
https://domain.com/phpmyadmin
@benanamen They already have phpMyAdmin installed. Please let me help them to reduce anymore confusion. The problem is not about being able to install things. Again, the problem goes back to setting the root password for MySQL. We have been through this multiple times already.
I just showed exactly how to set the root password for MySQL in post #103
And what happens if they don’t have mysqladmin installed? That goes back to score one so please let me help them instead of confusing the OP even more. The OP is already extremely confused. The more information you throw at them, the more it confuses them and gets this whole situation no where.
If the OP follows the exact steps I outlined it will work. I just did it from start to finish.
There is nothing more for me to add to this, so you two have at it from here.
Exactly what I did way back at post #12 as well. I’m not sure what the OP is doing on the side, but that is why this thread has gotten this long. It has nothing to do with the instructions that are given rather what the OP is doing on the side that isn’t being shown in this thread that’s lagging this whole thread. There are tons of things they are posting which I didn’t instruct back at #12 and #14.
Well, that is a problem. I just did a screen share the other day with a guy in the netherlands that was doing “other stuff” and made a mess of things.
OP, all I can say is if you follow exactly what I posted and don’t do anything else, everything will work. Good luck. I am done here.
You can take it from here @spaceshiptrooper.