An advice about Xampp

ops… I have extracted a phpmyadmin from their website, no changing the config: I still have a empty page :face_exhaling:

Can you show a screen shot of what you’re seeing? Also in the command line, can you do a

ls -la

While in that phpMyAdmin folder? I want to see if it’s just a file permissions issue or what. ls means “List”, -l means to “list long”, and -a means to “list all including hidden files”.

I noticed that I have to purge/re-install phpmyadmin (no more database of it). I will do.

EDIT

  • sudo apt-get purge phpmyadmin*
  • sudo apt autoremove
  • sudo dpkg -l | grep phpmyadmin (no output)
  • sudo apt install phpmyadmin* (successfully).