An advice about Xampp

I am still at the @Thallius suggestion: I have successfully exported ad table from the laptop (where all is perfectly working), and imported in my main PC (where I have troubles). The table was successfully imported, but the previous problems are again there: that is, I can see, and I can modify data with all the items, but not editing a single item (row). In this last case I get an error message, like the above ( #58 ).
What version of PHP are you running? Do
php -v in the terminal.
- Apache/2.4.46 (Unix) OpenSSL/1.1.1i PHP/7.4.14 mod_perl/2.0.11 Perl/v5.32.0
- Versione del client del database: libmysql - mysqlnd 7.4.14
- Estensione PHP: mysqli
- Versione PHP: 7.4.14
EDIT
What maddens me is that the same table, successfully exported from a local database and successfully imported to another one (on my main PC), works as expected in the first and is bugged in the latter.
I forgot to say that I cannot copy some tables from a database to another: I had to export/import.