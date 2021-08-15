AMP - Wordpress

CMS & WordPress
Hi, i would like to ask you how could i set up AMP on my personal wordpress website. I have seen few plugins but i would like to activate it just for blog post.

Is it possible and which plugin do you recommend me?

Thank you

Would it make sense making an AMP only site on a sub domain? You could then build an AMP only theme without using plugins.

I haven’t used any WP AMP plugins so I am wondering what others recommend.

