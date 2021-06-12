AMP version at the following address not work

Hello, My site https://www.oricago.com/ has an AMP version at the following address https://www.oricago.com/amp/ and I have difficulties using Google Analytics Indeed, mobile users which arrive on the “computer” version of my site are automatically redirected to the same page in AMP in javascript according to the size of their window (if <700px) This redirection was carried out before the call of the analysis tag of the “computer” site, but the problem I encountered was that I was losing traffic sources. Indeed, whether the visit comes from one channel or another, it will be attributed to my own website as a reference site. How to avoid this situation? (At first I quit the redirection after calling the analysis tag on the “IT” site, but this caused usability problems and counted 2 visitors instead of one on my site!) Thank you very much !