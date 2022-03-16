Amazon S3 multiple subdomains and private files

Yes. You’d need to store the connection between a user and which files they are allowed to access in the database.

S3 supports creating directories as well as files, so you can create any structure you like and save the file path in the database. You can that use that path to ask the S3 API to generate a presigned URL.

As for the subdomains, that could be the first level of folders.

So a path might look something like

foo.example.com/subfolder/subsubfolder/Lorem.pdf

You can create a URI with s3 as the schema and the bucket name as the “host” if that is easier. At least then there won’t be any confusion as to which bucket the file is in.

That would look something like

s3://my-bucket/foo.example.com/subfolder/subsubfolder/Lorem.pdf