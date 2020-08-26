Amazon AWS newbie

Hi there,
Hi there,
I am new to Amazon AWS and would like to ask about pricing. I can see there is a free-tier version. Is this always free?
Thanks
It depends on the tier. Some tiers are only 12 months free, some offer a free trial (which is likely 7 to 14 days), others always free. You can look here for more info and see what they offer:
https://aws.amazon.com/free/?all-free-tier.sort-by=item.additionalFields.SortRank&all-free-tier.sort-order=asc
Thanks, I saw there are some other plans after I signed up. I think I have 12 month’s free, but need to look at what I get exactly with that plan.
What plan are you looking for?