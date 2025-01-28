Always have a 'pop-up' appear just next to the link in question when a mouse over?

I have no idea how to get a ‘pop up’ with only text, right next to the text link in question.
Sometimes such a text link can be at the very top, bottom, left or right.
The best thing would be if the ‘pop up’ automatically adjusted to the available space by means of a CSS style element, but I am probably asking too much.

So far I have the following:

 <p>
      Ten teken, dat wij ook voor absolute beginners toegankelijk 
      willen zijn, vermijden wij jargon en wordt gepoogd om voortdurend 
      Nederlands te gebruiken waar dat mogelijk en redelijk is, want 
      wat mankeert er aan onze 
      <section id="sec1">
        <div id="div1">
          <p id="p1" class="ppup">
            <a class="keyword" id="k1">
              moerstaal
            </a>
            <span>
              Dit is de 'pop up'-tekst.
            </span>
          </p>
            </span>
          </p>
        </div>
      <section>?
  
       <br>Waar het gebruik van Nederlandse begrippen niet voor de hand ligt (zoals bij 'browser') of niet mogelijk is, zijn die begrippen tussen enkele aanhalingstekens geplaatst.
    </p>p.ppup:hover {text-decoration: none; /*background: #ffffcc;*/ z-index: 6; }
p.ppup span {position: absolute; left: -9999px;
  margin: 20px 0 0 0px; padding: 3px 3px 3px 3px;
  border-style:solid; border-color:black; border-width:1px; z-index: 6;}
p.ppup:hover span {left: 2%; /*background: #ffffff;*/} 

p.ppup span {
  border-color: #28477a;
  border-radius: .5em; /* Afgeronde hoeken */
  border-style: solid;
  border-width: 1px;
  left: -9999px;
  margin: 4px 0 0 0px; 
  padding: .2em .5em .3em .5em;
  position: absolute;
} 
  
p.ppup:hover span {
  background: #ffffcc; /* Achtergrondkleur = zachtgeel */
  margin: auto;
  z-index: 6;
}
You need to set position:relative on the link and then absolutely place the tooltip in relation to that link.

Your html is all invalid and makes no sense so I hev corrected it into a normal structure to show the method.

That will show the tooltip under and start at the left of the word (or phrase that triggers the tooltip) wherever that word/phrase is in the text.

It will not however move the tooltip if it is outside the viewport (as could happen if it was the last word on a long line). In those cases you would need js or use the anchor positioning module which is now available in Chrome.

The basics would be like this (Chrome only for now but there are polyfills if needed):

Note how if the tooltip is at the right of the viewport it automatically moves underneath.

Prima oplossing! :smiley:
Ik blijf nog wel met 1 dingetje zitten. De pop up is breder dan het venster zodat het rechter deel van de tekst niet leesbaar is. Ik heb al van alles met margin-right geprobeerd, maar ik kom er niet uit.