Always have a 'pop-up' appear just next to the link in question when a mouse over?

gvankatwijk: gvankatwijk: right next to the text link in question.

You need to set position:relative on the link and then absolutely place the tooltip in relation to that link.

Your html is all invalid and makes no sense so I hev corrected it into a normal structure to show the method.

That will show the tooltip under and start at the left of the word (or phrase that triggers the tooltip) wherever that word/phrase is in the text.

It will not however move the tooltip if it is outside the viewport (as could happen if it was the last word on a long line). In those cases you would need js or use the anchor positioning module which is now available in Chrome.

The basics would be like this (Chrome only for now but there are polyfills if needed):

Note how if the tooltip is at the right of the viewport it automatically moves underneath.