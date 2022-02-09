Alternatives to Google Analytics for Tracking and Metrics

Well if you are unaware of GDPR you really should read up on it. Especially if you have visitors from the EU. Large part is letting them download and see what you are collecting about them, but equally large is having a mechanism for them to erase their data, reply to you to have their data removed (which is called “right to be forgotten”) and for them to find out how long their data is kept (you can’t keep their data beyond a reasonable amount of time and that reasonable amount of time is usually never “forever”).

More info can be found on Wikipedia… https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/General_Data_Protection_Regulation