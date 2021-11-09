Alternatives to Google Analytics for Tracking and Metrics

I’m currently investigating options for adding analytics to a web platform being developed. I’m interested in discussing experiences with alternative analytics / tracking from Google analytics. Alternatives can be free or paid but I prefer low cost.

After evaluating options I decided to go with building my own metrics system into my platform. The architecture of which I have been putting together incrementally in this document. Implementing my own architecture using cloud tech like graph offers several major advantages when compared to pigeon-holing my platform into existing tracking like google analytics which does not offer nearly the level granularity and detail which is desired. Implementing graph using Neptune, Aura, and GUN provides the powerful, scalable flexible infrastructure necessary for monitoring, tracking, tracing, logging, and debugging behavior and experiences on the front-end application. Graph database provides nearly endless possibilities to use the collected data for ML, AI, and reporting metrics.

You might be aware of it, but just wanted to let you know that you should try and make sure you support GDPR guidelines with this. The one major advantage with out-of-the-box analytics solutions is that they are usually on the hook for GDPR compliance and will help their customers stay in line with that. If you build your own, you will have to make sure you offer things like info download, erasure and other features or face possible ramifications.

Full disclosure I haven’t read about GDPR compliance. However, can I assume a large part of that is making the information collected for a user accessible? If that is the case this can easily be accomplished for authenticated users by using user dedicated prefixes in s3. Authenticated users would have full access to csv files collecting information about their experience. However, this becomes a little more complicated for unauthenticated users unless unauthenticated tracking was made completely public. None the less I’m going to add GDPR guidelines to the architecture doc to investigate further.

Well if you are unaware of GDPR you really should read up on it. Especially if you have visitors from the EU. Large part is letting them download and see what you are collecting about them, but equally large is having a mechanism for them to erase their data, reply to you to have their data removed (which is called “right to be forgotten”) and for them to find out how long their data is kept (you can’t keep their data beyond a reasonable amount of time and that reasonable amount of time is usually never “forever”).

More info can be found on Wikipedia… https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/General_Data_Protection_Regulation