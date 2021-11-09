Alternatives to Google Analytics for Tracking and Metrics

You might be aware of it, but just wanted to let you know that you should try and make sure you support GDPR guidelines with this. The one major advantage with out-of-the-box analytics solutions is that they are usually on the hook for GDPR compliance and will help their customers stay in line with that. If you build your own, you will have to make sure you offer things like info download, erasure and other features or face possible ramifications.

Good luck on the project!