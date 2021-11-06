Alternatives to Google Analytics for Tracking and Metrics

After evaluating options I decided to go with building my own metrics system into my platform. The architecture of which I have been putting together incrementally in this document. Implementing my own architecture using cloud tech like graph offers several major advantages when compared to pigeon-holing my platform into existing tracking like google analytics which does not offer nearly the level granularity and detail which is desired. Implementing graph using Neptune, Aura, and GUN provides the powerful, scalable flexible infrastructure necessary for monitoring, tracking, tracing, logging, and debugging behavior and experiences on the front-end application. Graph database provides nearly endless possibilities to use the collected data for ML, AI, and reporting metrics.

GitHub Architecture: Sparkle · ng-druid/platform Wiki Druid is an extensible, modern content publishing platform created with Angular. - Architecture: Sparkle · ng-druid/platform Wiki