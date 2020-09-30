Alternative Texhnologies

What kinds of alternative technologies do you use?
I like using a browser named lynx. It is a command-line browser that does not open new windows and does not run Javascript. It can help me solve GUI problems.
Did you know that DuckDuckGo is lynx-friendly?
I also have an XMPP account.
What kinds of alternative technologies do you use?
I have spent a lot of my career using an alternative operating system for business automation, and having to answer questions like “why not just use Windows?” (or in fact “why not just use DOS” in the beginning). People are genuinely surprised when I use something like VB and other more mainstream products.