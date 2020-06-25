Alt text and titles for images

jackmoskovita: jackmoskovita: How do I get it to stay on “Bald Eagles” no matter where the mouse cursor is?

What you mean is how do you get it to stay on “Bald Eagles” unless you hover over any of the other top row tabs.

This can only be done in JS if you are talking about a hover activating the tab and keeping it constant until another top tab is hovered. The usual method is to add a class (using JS) to the tab when you hover over it and use that class to keep the submenu open (much in the same way that the hover rules keep the menu open. Indeed you would use the same code and just add an active class into the mix). When the user hovers another tab then you take off the class from the previous tab and apply it to the newly hovered tab, The CSS takes care of the rest

I’ll try and knock up a demo this afternoon to show the method. As this is an enhancement then JS is perfect for this as the menu still works without JS.