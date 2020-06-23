Alt text and titles for images

Thanks for posting the last CodePen.
Looking at it I think there is one place where flexbox would be a better option.
The topic tabs uses text-align to center and line-height to middle the tab texts, which doesn’t coop with line breaks…
They could use flexbox instead and get both center and middle alignment also with line breaks.
Apply flexbox to align the tab texts in this “
span.set” rule:
.photo ul.topic li span.set {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
font-size: 11px;
line-height: 1;
height: 30px;
font-weight: 900;
color: #000;
border: solid #fff;
border-width: 1px 1px 0 0;
background: #ccc;
font-family: verdana, arial, sans-serif;
padding: 0 2px;
position: absolute;
top: -31px;
width: 20%;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
.photo ul.topic li span.set br {
display: none;
}
Then the “
span.set” ruleblock to change line-height could be removed in the media rule:
@media screen and (max-width: 980px) {
.photo ul.topic li span.set br {
display: block;
}
}
I thought the lack of vertical alignment with the line breaking tabs was a bit annoying but didn’t realize how easy it was to fix until I read the flexbox reminder above.
Hi erikfox87, welcome to the forum!
Thanks for reminding of flexbox.
I agree with Paul here but never the less I found a use for it regarding the tab texts horizontal and vertical center alignment.