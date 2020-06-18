Alt text and titles for images

Okay, another question… when I was checking my main page:
https://moskovita-photography.com/]
again with validator.w3_org it was good:

Document checking completed. No errors or warnings to show.

But when it was talking about the images, I don’t fully understand what it meant by:
The following images have textual alternatives. Please review that the textual alternatives make sense considering the purpose of the image in the context of the page and that phrases like “Image of …” are avoided.

Note that iconic images that are redundant with text next to them or purely decorative should have alt="" instead.

What it’s referring to is: (all of them)
-img src=“2017-MtAdams_TahklakhLake_sky-975px.jpg” alt=“Takhlakh Lake - Mt Adams” title=“Sunrise at Takhlakh Lake under Mt Adams”-

Do I have the"alt" and “title” description backwards?

Image_Naming-Q
Image_Naming-Q1431×750 173 KB

You need to remember that this is an automated checking tool, and can only check that you have alt text in place as required for accessibility: it can’t check whether that text makes sense or is correct. So it’s just reminding you to check that for yourself.

While you must have alt text for any image which is not purely decorative, you don’t need to have a title; that’s up to you.

You might find this article on alt text helpful.

https://webaim.org/techniques/alttext/

And no, there’s no ordering necessary between alt and title.

Looks to me like I’ve done my [Alt text and titles] done properly.

Not really, if you read the Webaim link @TechnoBear posted.

IMHO, in the first topic, the “Seattle” alt text is not a helpful description of any of those images. :wink: