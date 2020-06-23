Alt text and titles for images

jackmoskovita: jackmoskovita: Where do you place the JS at? In Header or in Main?

No the JS should go in a script tag at the bottom of the html before the closing body tag (or in an external referenced script at the same place).

e.g.

<script> //the script goes here </script> <!-- Just before the closing body tag of your page --> </body> </html>

Note that I added a new id t the mast for easy reference although I guess you should really be copying al the html as I tidied it up.

jackmoskovita: jackmoskovita: Also, do I put that code inside script tags?

Yes as mentioned above. Codepen has special panels so you don;t need to add the script or style tags when you place code in the correct pane. Also in codepen you generally only include code that is inside the body of the html and put head stuff in the settings tab if needed (but generally you don’t need head stuff for a codepen demo except to links to necessary external files).

jackmoskovita: jackmoskovita: I also noticed that the main large photo at the top now has a black border?

Yes I was playing around with that as I felt it looked better when you had a smaller image showing and there were gaps at the side. As you have not kept all your images to the same aspect ratio the image size would change but I used object-fit:contain on the image to keep it within the initial large image size. That means that tall images will be constrained to the height available and their width will be reduced according to their aspect ratio.

Firstly I used object-fit:cover which made the image cover the whole area but that would result in some cropping and indeed some of your bird pictures would lose their heads Therefore I felt it better to contain the image within the available space but to have the black background behind. In my opinion this looked much better but of course you can just remove the border and background if you don’t like it.

Here’s an example of what I mean.

Hmm just noticed you are squashing some of those thumbnails also! Look at the small picture of the snowy owl.