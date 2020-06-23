Alt text and titles for images

I got lost there…
I’m afraid so.
I suggest selecting with mouse and copy/move while holding the Ctrl key.
I think there are little to save if you would use regular expressions to select complete attributes with content. Too complex operation IMHO.
Don’t despair!
I began taking time to copy/paste the alt attributes to encourage.
Time flew and suddenly it was done, I think ten minutes to remove all titles and in a few places add pieces to the alt text.
Then about 25 minutes to copy/move the alt attributes to the anchors and rename them to “data-alt”.
Some five minutes to replace the topic anchors with spans.
Additional ten minutes to change the styles to work with the html changes.
The CSS tool-tip style was added and the style sheet (tag) was somewhat reorganized to reorder the rule-blocks in a more logical way.
Hopefully the page I used was one of your current pages so you might be able to use it as it is.
Jack-Moskovita-Photography_PaulOB+Alt.html (20.6 KB)
When I add the time amounts I see I exaggerated the time spent.
Just got in from work and looking this over before going to bed.
That looks really good and I’ll never be as fast as you guys!
https://moskovita-photography.com/Jack-Moskovita-Photography_PaulOB+Alt.html
I won’t be doing anything till Monday now as I’m going down to Oregon to visit my 94 year old Mom that they wouldn’t let me see the past 6 months due to the Coronavirus Isolations/shutdowns etc.
As it is, my wife and I will only be able to see/talk to Mom through a window…
I took Erik’s code (and tidied a few bits in the html up such as trailing slashes ) and have put it online in codepen here.
I also added a small snippet of JS so that when you click the little image they swap out the big image at the top for the one that you just clicked rather than going to another page and then having to press the back button to get back.
Of course the thumbnails should really be low quality thumbnails of about 2k each and then you swap the image source for the better quality image when you display it larger. This would avoid the long loading time for your hundreds of images but is of course a task for another day (or maybe weeks as you’d have to create hundreds of thumbnails unless you are able to automate the process).
Very nice!
And the Javascript is really enhancing the user experience! Users will love it!
One small quirk I didn’t think of; when I text zoom the computed line-height varies, so the topic span should have
height:30px; added to keep the height steady in different text sizes.
Comes to mind three very powerful and free viewers/converters that can automate most tasks and have parts/plugins for all sorts of tasks. They have been top noch for many years.
Irfanview for Windows is free for non commercial use: https://www.irfanview.com/
XnView Classic for Windows is free for all uses: https://www.xnview.com/en/xnview/
XnView MP for cross platform is also free for all uses: https://www.xnview.com/en/xnviewmp/
Wow, you guys are great… I gotta move to Australia!
I am heading to Oregon now to see my 94 year old mom will implement this great stuff when I get back home on Monday… C’ya all then.
Off Topic
The community here is from all over the world. Even the volunteer staff are mostly not Australian.
Have a safe journey.
I’m still in Oregon… couldn’t sleep (almost 3am here) so snuck on here.
I didn’t mean to offend anyone, but I got the Australia bit here:
SitePoint HQ is just off Brunswick St, Fitzroy, a quick tram ride ride north of Melbourne’s CBD
You haven’t offended me - or anyone else, I would imagine. I just didn’t want you emigrating to Australia and then finding you should have gone to Europe instead!
Yes, SitePoint is an Australian company, but the forums are an international community, with volunteer staff drawn from all over the world.
Hi there jackmoskovita i like your approach and style, my only thing what would i suggest is to use flexbox or even more css grid if you have not used, plus a little bit css transition which is not that hard only one line of code and you can make when you hover the images a cursor pointer and larger images.
That is my recommendation out of your topic, but I like your work
Thanks
There is no need for those as the example works fine as it is (and almost everywhere).
To be honest though I would also generally say to use flexbox but in this case we are dealing with fixed sizes so there is no need to flex anything and indeed flex would make this slightly more awkward if you didn’t know what you were doing. Grid could also be used but there’s no need to grab the latest and greatest property in the toolbox when existing tools do the job nicely.
However if modern browsers support only is needed then you can mostly avoid inline-block and use flex instead (or use inline-block as a fallback).
Those were added to my example
Where do you place the JS at? In Header or in Main?
Also, do I put that code inside script tags?
I also noticed that the main large photo at the top now has a black border?
No the JS should go in a script tag at the bottom of the html before the closing body tag (or in an external referenced script at the same place).
e.g.
<script>
//the script goes here
</script>
<!-- Just before the closing body tag of your page -->
</body>
</html>
Note that I added a new id t the mast for easy reference although I guess you should really be copying al the html as I tidied it up.
Yes as mentioned above. Codepen has special panels so you don;t need to add the script or style tags when you place code in the correct pane. Also in codepen you generally only include code that is inside the body of the html and put head stuff in the settings tab if needed (but generally you don’t need head stuff for a codepen demo except to links to necessary external files).
Yes I was playing around with that as I felt it looked better when you had a smaller image showing and there were gaps at the side. As you have not kept all your images to the same aspect ratio the image size would change but I used object-fit:contain on the image to keep it within the initial large image size. That means that tall images will be constrained to the height available and their width will be reduced according to their aspect ratio.
Firstly I used object-fit:cover which made the image cover the whole area but that would result in some cropping and indeed some of your bird pictures would lose their heads Therefore I felt it better to contain the image within the available space but to have the black background behind. In my opinion this looked much better but of course you can just remove the border and background if you don’t like it.
Here’s an example of what I mean.
Hmm just noticed you are squashing some of those thumbnails also! Look at the small picture of the snowy owl.
Thanks for posting the last CodePen.
Looking at it I think there is one place where flexbox would be a better option.
The topic tabs uses text-align to center and line-height to middle the tab texts, which doesn’t coop with line breaks…
They could use flexbox instead and get both center and middle alignment also with line breaks.
Apply flexbox to align the tab texts in this “
span.set” rule:
.photo ul.topic li span.set {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
font-size: 11px;
line-height: 1;
height: 30px;
font-weight: 900;
color: #000;
border: solid #fff;
border-width: 1px 1px 0 0;
background: #ccc;
font-family: verdana, arial, sans-serif;
padding: 0 2px;
position: absolute;
top: -31px;
width: 20%;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
.photo ul.topic li span.set br {
display: none;
}
Then the “
span.set” ruleblock to change line-height could be removed in the media rule:
@media screen and (max-width: 980px) {
.photo ul.topic li span.set br {
display: block;
}
}
I thought the lack of vertical alignment with the line breaking tabs was a bit annoying but didn’t realize how easy it was to fix until I read the flexbox reminder above.
Hi erikfox87, welcome to the forum!
Thanks for reminding of flexbox.
I agree with Paul here but never the less I found a use for it regarding the tab texts horizontal and vertical center alignment.
So Paul what am I doing wrong here as I’m not getting any of the pics in the gallery to show in the large photo at the top when I click on them?
https://moskovita-photography.com/Jack-Moskovita-Photography_Test.htm
Hi there jjackmoskovita,
you have messed up your javascript.
At present you have this…
Resources
<script>
< allImages.length; i++) {
allImages[i].addEventListener("click", function (e) {
mastImage.classList.remove("blur");
void mastImage.offsetWidth; //trigger reflow to start keyframe
mastImage.classList.add("blur");
mastImage.src = allImages[i].src;
mastImage.setAttribute("alt", allImages[i].getAttribute("alt"));
e.preventDefault();
});
}
})(document);
</script>
…when it should be this…
<script>
(function (d) {
"use strict";
const allImages = d.querySelectorAll("[data-alt] img");
const mastImage = d.querySelector("#mastImage");
for (let i = 0; i < allImages.length; i++) {
allImages[i].addEventListener("click", function (e) {
mastImage.classList.remove("blur");
void mastImage.offsetWidth; //trigger reflow to start keyframe
mastImage.classList.add("blur");
mastImage.src = allImages[i].src;
mastImage.setAttribute("alt", allImages[i].getAttribute("alt"));
e.preventDefault();
});
}
})(document);
coothead
Just added what you said to… still not working?
No, the page you link to has still the faulty script exactly as @coothead posted.
The < letter indicates there is an error in the copy-paste of the script to the page.
Correct copied it works flawlessly.
Ah yes! It works now! Great!