Alt text and titles for images

That’s me, posting without thinking.
What took you so long?
I suggest using a data attribute on the anchor for the image description and show that as a CSS tool-tip. And remove all title attributes on those images and anchors.
I would suggest to simply copy-paste the
alt="Image description" on the image to the anchor and rename it to
data-alt="Image description"
<li><a href="April16-3-800.jpg" data-alt="Bald Eagles landing on branches""><img src="double-landing-nesting-eagles-1200.jpg" alt="Bald Eagles landing on branches" /></a></li>
<li><a href="May10-BaldEagle6-web.jpg" data-alt="Bald Eagle flight at Point Defiance, Tacoma"><img src="May10-BaldEagle6-web.jpg" alt="Bald Eagle flight at Point Defiance, Tacoma" /></a></li>
Then place this CSS where Paul told you:
a[data-alt]:focus::before,
a[data-alt]:hover::before{
position:absolute;
z-index:1;
left:-32px;
bottom:110px;
border:1px solid #000;
border-radius:5px;
padding:4px 6px;
background:#ffc;
color:#000;
text-align:left;
font:message-box;
line-height:1;
width:160px;
content:attr(data-alt);
}
Having a title on the anchor or on the image would not be useful here IMHO. As I said earlier:
The CSS tool-tip is instant compared with the title attribut that is delayed and often not show because the mouse moved.
and:
What you can’t do is hinder the title to show too (but delayed) if the title attribute is [present and] not empty.