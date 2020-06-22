Alt text and titles for images

PaulOB: PaulOB: That won’t work Erik…

and use the title text from the anchor as the hover text.

I suggest using a data attribute on the anchor for the image description and show that as a CSS tool-tip. And remove all title attributes on those images and anchors.

I would suggest to simply copy-paste the alt="Image description" on the image to the anchor and rename it to data-alt="Image description"

<li><a href="April16-3-800.jpg" data-alt="Bald Eagles landing on branches""><img src="double-landing-nesting-eagles-1200.jpg" alt="Bald Eagles landing on branches" /></a></li> <li><a href="May10-BaldEagle6-web.jpg" data-alt="Bald Eagle flight at Point Defiance, Tacoma"><img src="May10-BaldEagle6-web.jpg" alt="Bald Eagle flight at Point Defiance, Tacoma" /></a></li>

Then place this CSS where Paul told you:

a[data-alt]:focus::before, a[data-alt]:hover::before{ position:absolute; z-index:1; left:-32px; bottom:110px; border:1px solid #000; border-radius:5px; padding:4px 6px; background:#ffc; color:#000; text-align:left; font:message-box; line-height:1; width:160px; content:attr(data-alt); }

Having a title on the anchor or on the image would not be useful here IMHO. As I said earlier:

The CSS tool-tip is instant compared with the title attribut that is delayed and often not show because the mouse moved.

