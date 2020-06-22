Alt text and titles for images

The semantics would need to be investigated further but the mechanics would go like this
Add This css after the original CSS.
.image-hover:before {
position: absolute;
content: attr(title);
opacity: 0;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
width: 110px;
text-align: center;
overflow: auto;
transform: translateY(0);
opacity: 0;
border: 1px solid #000;
border-radius: 20px 20px 0 0;
z-index: -1;
}
.image-hover:focus:before,
.image-hover:hover:before {
top: -32px;
left: -50px;
right: -50px;
width: auto;
background: #666;
color: #fff;
padding: 5px 3px;
transform: translateY(-100%);
opacity: 0.8;
z-index: 99;
transition: 0.5s ease;
}
Then move the title attribute from the image and on to the anchor (leave the alt attribute on the image). Also add a class to the anchor to allow easier targeting.
e.g.
Here is one item in the correct format.
<li><a class="image-hover" title="Tacoma Dome and Mt Rainier" href="JulyTacomaMoon3-800.jpg"><img src="JulyTacomaMoon3-800.jpg" alt="Tacoma Dome"></a></li>
With that code added the result is this.