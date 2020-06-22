Alt text and titles for images

jackmoskovita: jackmoskovita: AND do I get rid of all title attributes before putting that code in?

The semantics would need to be investigated further but the mechanics would go like this

Add This css after the original CSS.

.image-hover:before { position: absolute; content: attr(title); opacity: 0; top: 0; left: 0; right: 0; width: 110px; text-align: center; overflow: auto; transform: translateY(0); opacity: 0; border: 1px solid #000; border-radius: 20px 20px 0 0; z-index: -1; } .image-hover:focus:before, .image-hover:hover:before { top: -32px; left: -50px; right: -50px; width: auto; background: #666; color: #fff; padding: 5px 3px; transform: translateY(-100%); opacity: 0.8; z-index: 99; transition: 0.5s ease; }

Then move the title attribute from the image and on to the anchor (leave the alt attribute on the image). Also add a class to the anchor to allow easier targeting.

e.g.

Here is one item in the correct format.

<li><a class="image-hover" title="Tacoma Dome and Mt Rainier" href="JulyTacomaMoon3-800.jpg"><img src="JulyTacomaMoon3-800.jpg" alt="Tacoma Dome"></a></li>

With that code added the result is this.