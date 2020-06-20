Alt text and titles for images

That won’t work Erik as generated content is not defined (doesn’t work) for replaced elements like images. It would only work if the link was broken and the replaced content was unavailable and then it would show the pseudo content (but that would be pointless because the alt attribute text is already shown when the image is missing).
You won’t be able to have the hover on the image unless you have a tightly wrapping parent (such as an anchor) and use the title text from the anchor as the hover text.
Ah… I tested it on one image in gallery three https://moskovita-photography.com/New_Website-gallery-3.htm
Tested in first image on “active” in Mt Rainier tab. Looks real nice, clean, I like it.
Eliminated the title text too. Now the question, this would mean I’d have to change all 315 photos in 3 galleries by hand Anyway there is a faster way to do this? Do you guys have “tools” you use so you don’t have to do everything by hand?
I notice that when I click on like say the Mt Rainier tab, at the end of the url has
“#Mt%20Rainier” attached? Is that trying to go somewhere like a webpage with just those Mt Rainier images? Is this something else that can be added or eliminated?
Just got in from work and looking this over before going to bed.
That looks really good and I’ll never be as fast as you guys! https://moskovita-photography.com/Jack-Moskovita-Photography_PaulOB+Alt.html
I won’t be doing anything till Monday now as I’m going down to Oregon to visit my 94 year old Mom that they wouldn’t let me see the past 6 months due to the Coronavirus Isolations/shutdowns etc.
As it is, my wife and I will only be able to see/talk to Mom through a window…
I took Erik’s code (and tidied a few bits in the html up such as trailing slashes ) and have put it online in codepen here.
I also added a small snippet of JS so that when you click the little image they swap out the big image at the top for the one that you just clicked rather than going to another page and then having to press the back button to get back.
Of course the thumbnails should really be low quality thumbnails of about 2k each and then you swap the image source for the better quality image when you display it larger. This would avoid the long loading time for your hundreds of images but is of course a task for another day (or maybe weeks as you’d have to create hundreds of thumbnails unless you are able to automate the process).