Alt text and titles for images

I took Erik’s code (and tidied a few bits in the html up such as trailing slashes ) and have put it online in codepen here.

I also added a small snippet of JS so that when you click the little image they swap out the big image at the top for the one that you just clicked rather than going to another page and then having to press the back button to get back.

Of course the thumbnails should really be low quality thumbnails of about 2k each and then you swap the image source for the better quality image when you display it larger. This would avoid the long loading time for your hundreds of images but is of course a task for another day (or maybe weeks as you’d have to create hundreds of thumbnails unless you are able to automate the process).