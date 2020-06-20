Alt text and titles for images

Ah… I tested it on one image in gallery three

https://moskovita-photography.com/New_Website-gallery-3.htm

Tested in first image on “active” in Mt Rainier tab. Looks real nice, clean, I like it.

Eliminated the title text too. Now the question, this would mean I’d have to change all 315 photos in 3 galleries by hand Anyway there is a faster way to do this? Do you guys have “tools” you use so you don’t have to do everything by hand?

And for another question that’s bugging me.

I first started this with this website coding, before I changed everything suggested here:

http://www.cssplay.co.uk/menu/lightbox.html

I notice that when I click on like say the Mt Rainier tab, at the end of the url has

“#Mt%20Rainier” attached? Is that trying to go somewhere like a webpage with just those Mt Rainier images? Is this something else that can be added or eliminated?