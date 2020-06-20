Alt text and titles for images

That won’t work Erik as generated content is not defined (doesn’t work) for replaced elements like images. It would only work if the link was broken and the replaced content was unavailable and then it would show the pseudo content (but that would be pointless because the alt attribute text is already shown when the image is missing).
You won’t be able to have the hover on the image unless you have a tightly wrapping parent (such as an anchor) and use the title text from the anchor as the hover text.
Ah… I tested it on one image in gallery three https://moskovita-photography.com/New_Website-gallery-3.htm
Tested in first image on “active” in Mt Rainier tab. Looks real nice, clean, I like it.
Eliminated the title text too. Now the question, this would mean I’d have to change all 315 photos in 3 galleries by hand Anyway there is a faster way to do this? Do you guys have “tools” you use so you don’t have to do everything by hand?
I notice that when I click on like say the Mt Rainier tab, at the end of the url has
“#Mt%20Rainier” attached? Is that trying to go somewhere like a webpage with just those Mt Rainier images? Is this something else that can be added or eliminated?