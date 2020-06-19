Alt text and titles for images

The title tag attribute is really not meant for images but for links to get extra info about the target.
If you like, you could implement CSS tool-tips to show the alt text on hover. The CSS tool-tip is instant compared with the title attribut that is delayed and often not show because the mouse have moved elsewhere.
You can style the tool tip as you like, even look like the title does. What you can’t do is hinder the title to show too (but delayed) if the title attribute is not empty.
So I can take my descriptions in the title attributes and place them in the “Alt” instead?
That won’t work Erik as generated content is not defined (doesn’t work) for replaced elements like images. It would only work if the link was broken and the replaced content was unavailable and then it would show the pseudo content (but that would be pointless because the alt attribute text is already shown when the image is missing).
You won’t be able to have the hover on the image unless you have a tightly wrapping parent (such as an anchor) and use the title text from the anchor as the hover text.