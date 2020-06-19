Alt text and titles for images

jackmoskovita: jackmoskovita: I haven’t filled the “title” tags yet which explains the photos like I did on my first two galleries

The title tag attribute is really not meant for images but for links to get extra info about the target.

If you like, you could implement CSS tool-tips to show the alt text on hover. The CSS tool-tip is instant compared with the title attribut that is delayed and often not show because the mouse have moved elsewhere.

You can style the tool tip as you like, even look like the title does. What you can’t do is hinder the title to show too (but delayed) if the title attribute is not empty.