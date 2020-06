jackmoskovita: jackmoskovita: Do I have the"alt" and “title” description backwards?

You need to remember that this is an automated checking tool, and can only check that you have alt text in place as required for accessibility: it can’t check whether that text makes sense or is correct. So it’s just reminding you to check that for yourself.

While you must have alt text for any image which is not purely decorative, you don’t need to have a title; that’s up to you.

You might find this article on alt text helpful.

https://webaim.org/techniques/alttext/